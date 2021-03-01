High school softball: Vernon vs Petrolia – March 1, 2021

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 13 of his 15 points in the final 10 minutes to help No. 17 Oklahoma State defeat No. 16 Oklahoma 79-75 on Monday night, completing a sweep of two games in three days against the rival Sooners.

Cunningham, a freshman who leads the Big 12 in scoring, had 40 points in Saturday's 94-90 overtime win. This time, the 6-foot-8 guard was a decoy much of the night but finished strong in his final home game. He was introduced with the seniors and is projected by many to be the top pick in this year's NBA draft.