The Wichita Falls Independent School District welcomed Duncan to town on Saturday for a swim meet.

Rider, Hirschi and Wichita Falls all had swimmers represented.

In the girls team events, Rider came in first with 173 points. Duncan in second with 153. Hirschi in third with 24 points and Wichita Falls High School fourth with one point.

For the boys, Rider came in first with 164 points. Duncan in second with 125 and Wichita Falls in third with 97.