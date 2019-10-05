Skip to content
High School Volleyball: Chillicothe at Northside- October 5, 2019
Sports
by:
Abby Loring
Posted:
Oct 5, 2019 / 03:33 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 5, 2019 / 03:34 PM CDT
Northside defeated Chillicothe: 25-12, 25-11, 25-20.
