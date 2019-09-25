High School Volleyball: Crowell at Quanah- September 24, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Indians star José Ramírez hit a grand slam in his first plate appearance after missing a month with a broken hand, then followed with a three-run drive in his second.

Batting left-handed, Ramírez lofted a 3-1 pitch from Chicago White Sox right-hander Carson Fulmer into the right field stands with two outs in the first inning for a 4-0 lead Tuesday night.