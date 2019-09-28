High School Volleyball: Electra at Prairie Valley- September 28, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced first-pitch times for the first two games of each Division Series.

Start times for Thursday's NLDS games will depend on the outcome of Tuesday's NL wild-card contest. If Washington beats Milwaukee, Atlanta will host St. Louis at 5:02 p.m. EDT and the Nationals will play the Dodgers at 8:37 p.m. Should the Brewers win the wild-card game, the Braves and Cardinals will play at 6:02 p.m., with Milwaukee playing at Los Angeles at 9:37 p.m.