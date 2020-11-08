High School Volleyball: Henrietta vs Nocona – November 8, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Fields threw five touchdown passes, and No. 3 Ohio State won a Big Ten game on Saturday night. But it was hard to tell from the postgame demeanor of coach Ryan Day and some of his players.

The Buckeyes charged out to a 35-3 halftime lead over Rutgers, a five-touchdown underdog. But mistakes, sloppiness and a few trick playsallowed the Scarlet Knights to put up 24 second-half points and get a little too close for Day’s comfort. Ohio State (3-0 Big Ten) won 49-27, but things didn't go as well as planned.