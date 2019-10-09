High School Volleyball: Iowa Park at Hirschi- October 8, 2019

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — With the season on the line, Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun turned up their defense to stop the Washington Mystics and force a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

Thomas had 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and the Sun held the Mystics without a point over the final 2:10 to beat Washington 90-86 on Tuesday night.