High School Volleyball: Northside vs Benjamin – October 26, 2020

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and the Los Angeles Rams won a matchup of dominant defenses, beating the Chicago Bears 24-10 on Monday night.

Goff passed for 219 yards and Malcolm Brownrushed for a score for the Rams (5-2), who remained unbeaten at brand-new SoFi Stadium and reasserted themselves as NFC contenders with a rebound performance one week after a rough loss at San Francisco.