Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Passing of a Visionary: Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, dies at 46
Video
1 dead, 14 injured following shooting at Aiken nightclub
Video
COVID-19: New Mexico moving to color-coded reopening plan
Video
Small Business Saturday gives Kemp Center for the Arts chance to showcase local art
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Pioneer Reunion 2020
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
Masters Report
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Michigan St holds off No. 11 Northwestern for a 29-20 win
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Rider vs Denton – November 28, 2020
Video
High School Football: Wichita Christian vs Eagle Christian – November 28, 2020
Video
NBA says Kobe’s delayed Hall induction coming in May 2021
Jones, No. 1 Bama roll past No. 22 Auburn 42-13 minus Saban
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Rider vs Denton – November 28, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Wichita Christian vs Eagle Christian – November 28, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Rider vs Lubbock Cooper – November 27, 2020
Video
High School Football: Holliday vs Eastland – November 27, 2020
Video
High School Football: City View vs Gunter – November 27, 2020
Video
High School Football: Windthorst vs Albany – November 27, 2020
Video
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Next Snow Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Keeping Texoma Warm
Holiday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Councilor Bobby Whiteley – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Top Stories
Judge Charles Barnard – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Councilor DeAndra Chenault – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Judge Gary Butler – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Judge Greg King – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Holiday Hot List
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 11-26-2020
Video
Top Stories
A&E Blind, Awning and Glass Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
The Containery Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Cornerstone Nutrition Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
K Bond Jewelers Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Volleyball: Rider vs Denton – November 28, 2020
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Nov 28, 2020 / 06:46 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 28, 2020 / 06:46 PM CST
Rider battled Denton in a class 5A volleyball playoff match.
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Pro Football Challenge
Weather
Clay Co. Sherriff Kenny Lemons submits letter of retirement, Sherriff-Elect Jeff Lyde to be sworn in Nov. 30
Video
American Red Cross gives assistance to residents of five apartments after fire at Waterford Glen Apartments
Rise in COVID-19 cases continues at area nursing homes
Latest News
Small Business Saturday gives Kemp Center for the Arts chance to showcase local art
Video
Local businesses hope to recover losses from pandemic with Small Business Saturday
Video
Because of weather conditions, Electricritters canceled for the night of Nov. 28
Video
More Local News