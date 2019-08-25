High School Volleyball: Rotan at Knox City- August 24, 2019

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Knox City defeated Rotan 25-22, 25-13, 28-26.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News