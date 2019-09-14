High School Volleyball: Vernon at Notre Dame- September 14, 2019

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Joaquin Niemann shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke in the A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

Trying to become the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, the 20-year-old Niemann was 15 under with a round left in the season-opening event at the Old White TPC.