High School Volleyball: Windthorst vs Notre Dame – September 15, 2020

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tony Gonsolin quieted San Diego’s bats for seven innings, Edwin Rios homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-1 Tuesday night to snap the Padres’ eight-game winning streak and regain a 2 ½-game lead in the NL West.

The seven-time NL West champion Dodgers, being pushed by a Padres team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning the division in 2006, bounced back from a 7-2 loss in the opener of the series between the NL’s two best teams.