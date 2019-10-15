Hockey returns to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North American Hockey League has approved the membership application for an NAHL team in Wichita Falls.

The team is owned by Robbie Hockey LLC, an entity owned and operated by Mary Anne Choi.

The yet-to-be-named team will compete in the South Division beginning in the 2020-21 season and play out of the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

“We are excited to have Wichita Falls back in the South Division, as it was a community who showed great and passionate support for NAHL teams for many years,” NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld said.

The division currently has seven teams competing in the NAHL: Amarillo Bulls (Amarillo, TX), Corpus Christi IceRays (Corpus Christi, TX), Lone Star Brahmas (North Richland Hills, Texas), New Mexico Ice Wolves (Albuquerque, New Mexico), Odessa Jackalopes (Odessa, TX), Shreveport Mudbugs (Shreveport, LA), and Topeka Pilots (Topeka, KS).

Wichita Falls will be the eighth team in the South Division of the NAHL starting in the 2020-21 season.

The NAHL is in the midst of the most opportune times in its 45-year history. In the past five years, 1,400+ NAHL players have made NCAA commitments and 30 more with NAHL ties have been selected in the NHL Draft.

“Years ago, hockey was a big part of Wichita Falls and I want to bring that passionate energy and hockey spirit back to the community, and put Wichita Falls back on the hockey map. We have huge plans to create an exciting and fun game-day atmosphere that is second to none that all fans young and old will love. It is my hope that one day every person in the city of Wichita Falls will be proud of these players and even more proud to call this team their own,” said Choi.

The Wichita Falls NAHL team has announced a public contest to name the NAHL team. For more information, you can visit the Wichita Falls team page at NAHL.com/wichitafalls