Breaking News
BREAKING: Jury finds Wichita Falls man guilty of multiple sex crimes against child

Horse dies on training track at Santa Anita, 6th since Dec.

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Abel Cedillo rides Mongolian Groom in the Breeders’ Cup Classic horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. A report on the death of Mongolian Groom in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita says veterinarians missed opportunities to remove the gelding from the $6 million race because of time constraints or deficiencies in the process used to evaluate horses. In the 20-page report issued Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, Dr. Larry Bramlage identified six suggested improvements aimed at refining safety and evaluation protocols for future events. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A horse died on the training track at Santa Anita last weekend, the sixth death at the track since late December.

A 6-year-old gelding named Double Touch and trained by John Sadler suffered what was described as a “sudden death” on Saturday, according to an incident report on the track’s website. A necropsy required by the California Horse Racing Board was pending.

There have been 43 deaths at Santa Anita since December 2018, including six beginning shortly before the winter-spring meet began on Dec. 28.

Double Touch finished fourth in his last start in the $70,000 Clockers’ Corner Stakes on Jan. 26. Owned by Hronis Racing, the gelding was claimed for $40,000 by Sadler last September. Double Touch had four wins in 22 career starts and earnings of $201,496.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News