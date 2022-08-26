WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All week, we’ve told you about the events that surround the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, and one of the most popular is the annual Spaghetti Dinner.

Thousands of riders and visitors gathered at the MPEC Friday evening to load up on carbs the night before the big race.

Shane Minniear, the Head of Sales for the HHH, said the dinner is not only a great way for cyclists to fuel up, it’s become part of the Hotter’N Hell Hundred culture.

“It’s definitely a tradition here at the Hotter than Hell; it’s been around since I’ve been here, so at least 15 to 16 years,” Minniear said. “These riders come in, they need the carbs to help them get the energy throughout the race, so what better way than the Spaghetti Dinner?”

Speaking of eating, MPEC Food and Hospitality will also present a full Breakfast Buffet for riders and guests Saturday morning.

Head over to the lower level of the Kay Yeager Coliseum from 5 to 7 a.m.

Admission is $10 at the door, but if you signed up for the Spaghetti Dinner and Breakfast Buffet during registration, you should already have a ticket.