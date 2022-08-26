WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another longstanding tradition of Hotter’N Hell Hundred Weekend is the Finish Line Village.

Much like the Consumer Show, it’s another venue where vendors offer a variety of culinary delights and cycling-related products throughout the day, but the Village is outdoors.

In addition to merchandise and food, you’ll also be able to check out some live music.

Head of Sales for HHH Shane Minniear said it’s a great way to wrap up the day for riders.

“What better way to finish the race [Saturday] than to come through Finish Line Village and get squirted with water and cool down and listen to a band,” Minniear said. “They’ve got snow cones, they’ve got food, they’ve got merchandise, everything you can think of to just wind down after the race.”

The Finish Line Village will be open Saturday, August 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. near the Endurance Race finish line and Consumer Show.