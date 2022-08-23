WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 41st Annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred is set to kick off Saturday, Aug. 27, with thousands of cyclists flocking downtown to get set up at the starting line. And with thousands of visitors mean booming business for several local businesses in the area.

Owners of the Tacos y Tortas recently moved into The Yard but just a couple of months after last year’s 100-mile ride, this time around they say they’re ready and excited for what could be their biggest crowd yet!

When Adriana Saldana and her son Jerry opened up a small food truck in the middle of the pandemic, she never thought just a couple of years later she’d have her own spot downtown to call their own.

“It’s been good. We’ve had a lot of good outreach, especially from downtown. There’s a lot of airmen that come through and walk around they’ll stop by and check it out and everybody loves the music,” Jerry Saldana said.

Saldana said on a good weekend they may have up to 500 guests check out their place located at The Yard, but with Hotter’N Hell Hundred just around the corner, they’re expecting an even bigger crowd. But Saldana said it goes beyond the business.

“We want people to know the downtown area, that this area, is alive and really good so people can come and walk around and see different places. We have a lot of support from our neighbors and everything so we’re very happy to be here,” Saldana said.

And that foot traffic is exactly what Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader has been preparing months for.

“We start by working with our downtown businesses on making sure they’re going to be open and vibrant and they know all of the activities going on so they can work in conjunction with Hotter’N Hell,” Schmader said.

Schmader said Hotter’N Hell Hundred often is the busiest day for several local businesses in the area and wants to remind the public that there are going to be some changes this year.

“The Friday night crits are happening among 9th Street, and Travis and Lamar. They’re typically at MPEC but with the construction, they’ve now moved down to further into the district, and then Sunday morning will be the Sunday criteriums. So you’ll have an opportunity Friday night, all day on Saturday and then Sunday morning to enjoy different races,” Schmader said.

Along with some amazing food in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Let’s not forget about one of the biggest events going down this Saturday evening! The Hotter’N Ale 0.5k and block party happening, registration is closed for the 0.5k but Schmader encourages everyone to come down to Park Central beginning at 4 p.m. for all the festivities.

