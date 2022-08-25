WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To keep riders safe during the big race, the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Public Safety Training Center is transforming into an emergency operation center.

All accidents and medical calls reported on the race route will be dispatched from this operation center.

“The goal of an emergency dispatch center is locating everyone that’s important into one room, so we can sit here and not make a bunch of phone calls, but walk across the room and say, ‘Hey, I need this’,” Eric Queller with Wichita Falls Emergency Management said. “It’s just all condensed, concise and to one location.”

The Emergency Operations Center can be found in the WFPD Training Center on Flood Street and will be staffed with multiple first responders.

The number to contact in case of an emergency will be located on the bibs of riders.