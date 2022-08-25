WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 41st Annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred ride and race are quickly approaching, but there are several events to check out throughout the week leading up to the weekend.

One of those events was the annual Consumer Show at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 25.

At this event, you could find more than 90 vendors offering all sorts of cycling-related products.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred started as a one-time event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the City of Wichita Falls, but it’s expanded over the last 40 years.

Bike Mart President Woody Smith from Richardson, Texas, has participated in HHH for 36 years.

“What makes it so special is so many people show up for this thing,” Smith said. “The energy, how well you do, the hospitality, is great at the rest stops and so-forth.”

Bike Mart is just one of 90 vendors that set up at the Consumer Show. You could also find everything from helmets to protein supplements and massages.

“If you’ve ever done a run or walk or something like that, you’ll get a little packet with a ride number and some stickers, and you’ll get a t-shirt and all of those things inside the expo,” Smith said. “Other vendors, like us, since we’re a bike shop, we kinda go hand-in-hand with that. We’ll sell some merchandise through that, some last-minute things people are needing before the ride starts.”

The Consumer Show gives riders the opportunity to make sure they have everything they need for the big ride, and many businesses are able to gain exposure and network with the community.

“I think everybody’s here for the exposure part of it, too, because you got 15 to 20-thousand people coming through here, so it’s good for our branding,” Smith said.

Woody said he enjoys the ride just as much as everyone else and encourages everyone to come out and participate in some way.

“You just have to keep coming back because if I don’t have that little carrot to keep chasing, I’ll tend to get lazy and not ride,” Smith said. “I gotta look forward to that Hotter’N Hell.”

The show is being held at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.