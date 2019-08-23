Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred spaghetti dinner helps out Interfaith Ministries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hotter’N Hell Hundred participants were able to fuel up just before the big event.

The North Texas Restaurant Association held its annual spaghetti dinner with all of the proceeds going to benefit their charities on Friday, primarily the Wichita Falls Interfaith Ministries. Interfaith Ministries Executive Director Kris Gossom said she is so thankful to have an event like this every year.

“This has been great,” Gossom said. “We’ll make a few thousand dollars on this and it’s wonderful for us to get all of these volunteers together that’s the biggest thing that I think we really enjoy.”

Gossom said the money will go to Interfaith Outreach Services rent assistance program that will help people with their rent.

