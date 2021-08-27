Hotter’N Hell 100 calendar of events

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred website, these are the events that will be taking place for the big race!
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26, 2021
3:00 PM: The Consumer Show opens in the Exhibit Hall of the Multi-Purpose Events Center.
3:00 PM: Sports Massage at MPEC
4:00 PM: Packet Pickup and late registration open at the Exhibit Hall.
4:00 PM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road events registration begins at the Exhibit Hall.
8:00 PM: All Activities close.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021
7:00 AM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Mountain Bike registration begins – Bridwell Ag Center.
8:00 AM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Mountain Bike Trail Races begin – Bridwell Ag Center
9:00 AM-Noon – Medical Symposium – Seminar Room
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Medical Symposium continues
1:00 PM: Consumer Show begins.
1:00 PM: Sports Massage at MPEC. Loosen up for the day ahead.
2:00 PM: Packet Pickup and registration open in the Exhibit Hall for Ride, Race and Trail runs
3:00 PM: Michelob Ultra Finish Line Village Opens
5:30 PM: Spaghetti Dinner Offered by Spectra Food & Hospitality – lower level of the Coliseum.
5:30 PM: USA Cycling racers Criterium begins at the Michelob Ultra Finish Line Village. Great races to watch from MPEC parking & East steps of the Coliseum – 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM
7:00 PM: Start Smart/Ride Smart “How to have a successful ride at the HHH” Presented by Bikin’ Mike Keel – Author of “Train Smart” – MPEC Seminar Room;
8:45 PM: Race Official’s Meeting – HHH Bldg – 104 Scott St. (USA Cycling Officials only)
9:00 PM: Spaghetti Dinner closes
9:00 PM: Consumer Show, Finish Line Village Close
10:00 PM: Registrations, and Packet Pickup Close
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021
5:00 AM: Breakfast buffet offered by Spectra – lower level of the Coliseum. (Showers available)
5:30 AM: Packet Pickup and Late Registration in the Exhibit Hall. (USA Cycling racers – no registration)
5:30 AM: Morning Praise and Worship (3ʳᵈ and Lamar)
6:45 AM: USA Cycling Road Races begin at Lincoln St and Burkburnett Rd.
7:00 AM: Registration for the Ride closes
7:05 AM: Flyover
7:05 AM: Cannon Blast and the official start of the Endurance ride for 100 miler riders, 75mile, 100k, 50mile, 25mile and 10k routes (Golden Wheel and Tandems start at 2ⁿᵈ Street)
8:00 AM: Michelob Ultra Finish Line Village & Food Court opens at 2ⁿᵈ and Lamar
8:00 AM: Breakfast Closes
9:00 AM: The Consumer Show Opens
9:00 AM: Sports Massage at the Consumer Show opens
9:30 AM: USA Cycling Road Races finish on Ohio St between 9ᵗʰ & 10ᵗʰ St. Awards will be presented around Noon (based on category completion time) on the Finish Line Village Concert Stage.
10:15 AM> 3:30 PM: Outdoor Concert at 2nd and Lamar. Bands: TBD
2:00 PM: Consumer Show Closes
5:00 PM: 0.5k and Block Party Activities begin at 709 Indiana St.
5:00 PM: Michelob Ultra Finish Line Village & Outdoor Concert closes
7:05 PM: Wee-Chi-Tah Gravel Grinder Official Start & Finish at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021: WRAP UP THE TRIPLE THREAT & THE QUADZILLA
7:00 AM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Trail Run, 10k, and Half Marathon Distances.