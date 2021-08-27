Hotter’N Hell 100 calendar of events

Hotter'N Hell Hundred
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred website, these are the events that will be taking place for the big race!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26, 2021

3:00 PM: The Consumer Show opens in the Exhibit Hall of the Multi-Purpose Events Center.

3:00 PM: Sports Massage at MPEC

4:00 PM: Packet Pickup and late registration open at the Exhibit Hall.

4:00 PM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road events registration begins at the Exhibit Hall.

8:00 PM: All Activities close.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021

7:00 AM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Mountain Bike registration begins – Bridwell Ag Center.

8:00 AM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Mountain Bike Trail Races begin – Bridwell Ag Center

9:00 AM-Noon – Medical Symposium – Seminar Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Medical Symposium continues

1:00 PM: Consumer Show begins.

1:00 PM: Sports Massage at MPEC. Loosen up for the day ahead.

2:00 PM: Packet Pickup and registration open in the Exhibit Hall for Ride, Race and Trail runs

3:00 PM: Michelob Ultra Finish Line Village Opens

5:30 PM: Spaghetti Dinner Offered by Spectra Food & Hospitality – lower level of the Coliseum.

5:30 PM: USA Cycling racers Criterium begins at the Michelob Ultra Finish Line Village. Great races to watch from MPEC parking & East steps of the Coliseum – 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

7:00 PM: Start Smart/Ride Smart “How to have a successful ride at the HHH” Presented by Bikin’ Mike Keel – Author of “Train Smart” – MPEC Seminar Room;

8:45 PM: Race Official’s Meeting – HHH Bldg – 104 Scott St. (USA Cycling Officials only)

9:00 PM: Spaghetti Dinner closes

9:00 PM: Consumer Show, Finish Line Village Close

10:00 PM: Registrations, and Packet Pickup Close

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021

5:00 AM: Breakfast buffet offered by Spectra – lower level of the Coliseum. (Showers available)

5:30 AM: Packet Pickup and Late Registration in the Exhibit Hall. (USA Cycling racers – no registration)

5:30 AM: Morning Praise and Worship (3ʳᵈ and Lamar)

6:45 AM: USA Cycling Road Races begin at Lincoln St and Burkburnett Rd.

7:00 AM: Registration for the Ride closes

7:05 AM: Flyover

7:05 AM: Cannon Blast and the official start of the Endurance ride for 100 miler riders, 75mile, 100k, 50mile, 25mile and 10k routes (Golden Wheel and Tandems start at 2ⁿᵈ Street)

8:00 AM: Michelob Ultra Finish Line Village & Food Court opens at 2ⁿᵈ and Lamar

8:00 AM: Breakfast Closes

9:00 AM: The Consumer Show Opens

9:00 AM: Sports Massage at the Consumer Show opens

9:30 AM: USA Cycling Road Races finish on Ohio St between 9ᵗʰ & 10ᵗʰ St. Awards will be presented around Noon (based on category completion time) on the Finish Line Village Concert Stage.

10:15 AM> 3:30 PM: Outdoor Concert at 2nd and Lamar. Bands: TBD

2:00 PM: Consumer Show Closes

5:00 PM: 0.5k and Block Party Activities begin at 709 Indiana St.

5:00 PM: Michelob Ultra Finish Line Village & Outdoor Concert closes

7:05 PM: Wee-Chi-Tah Gravel Grinder Official Start & Finish at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021: WRAP UP THE TRIPLE THREAT & THE QUADZILLA

7:00 AM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Trail Run, 10k, and Half Marathon Distances.

