WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The route for the 100-mile riders in Hotter’N Hell Hundred will be shortened due to hazardous heat conditions.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officials announced that Hell’s Gate would be closing at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 26.

City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said the determination was made by the event’s medical director due to “wet bulb” conditions.

The wet bulb temperature is a method of measuring how well people can cool themselves down while in direct sunlight.

Riders that have not passed Hell’s Gate by 11:30 will be redirected to the 100-kilometer route