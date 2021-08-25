Hotter’N Hell Hundred impact on local bike shops business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As riders inch closer and closer to the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred starting line, many are happy to finally gather on their bikes again.

“There’s been a lot of excitement I think everyone has been really excited to bring this back to a live-in-person event,” said Charlie Zamastil, Race Director for MSU cycling.

As riders get more excited, the Bike Stop employee Nanette Fisk, says they get busier and busier.

“It’s crazy I mean we have people standing at the door waiting before we get open to bring bikes in for repairs for the Hotter’N Hell [and] we are slammed,” Fisk said. “We’ve got so many tickets that we are still trying to get out for people just to get their bikes fixed and get them ready for the Hotter’N Hell.”

Things look about the same a few blocks over at Endurance House.

“August is always a really busy time for us here at the bike shops, getting ready for the Hotter’ N Hell, the ordering, there’s a lot that comes into play to try [and] make this event happen so we can support the riders for Hotter’n Hell Hundred,” owner of Endurance House Mark Pinson said.

To better manage the influx of customers, this week Endurance House owner Mark Pinson said they have limitied services to those strictly participating in Hotter ‘n Hell events.

“People are already arriving, we quit taking like tune-up type stuff a week ago so we could take care of our customers that have broken stuff so if you have something broken we have time for you to fix it,” said Pinson.

MSU Cycling Team Race Director Charlie Zamastil said this race is something he and his team look forward to each year.

“It’s what puts Wichita Falls on the map,” Zamastil said. “I came here from Philadelphia and I knew of the Hotter N’ Hell Hundred before I knew where Wichita Falls was.”

Those working at these bike shops, they’ll continue to serve everyone the best they can.

“It’s really been crazy, Fisk said. “The days go by really fast here [and] we need more hours in the day.”

Despite being busier than ever, they’re grateful they can keep the wheels spinning, and play a big role in pulling off the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred.

Both the Bike Stop and Endurance House will be open through the upcoming weekend to help with any major bike problems you may have.