Hotter’N Hell Hundred non-profit efforts make impact well beyond the weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hotter’n Hell Hundred is so close, you can feel the excitement building around town!

Not only do local businesses see an increase from all the thousands of participants, but non-profits also can thrive during this time.

“The energy it brings, the excitement, you know the revenue it will bring to town, the people, it’s definitely a different level energy in town, anticipating what’s to come,” YMCA of Wichita Falls Chief Executive Officer AJ Hernandez said.

Many in and around Wichita Falls can relate to that feeling, the 40th Hotter’n Hell Hundred is just days away and it can mean that much more to non-profits in town.

“It’s very exciting, people are really generous, it’s really nice to see everybody give back to the kids and everything,” Children’s Miracle Network Specialist Sarah Graves said.

The Children’s Miracle Network, through United Regional, not only receives a yearly donation from the Hotter’N Hell team but riders have a chance to partake in peer-to-peer fundraising. So they usually see a spike from out-of-towners and those donations make all the difference.

“If they don’t have the equipment, we obviously can’t get the help and care that they need so the donations are very very important,” Graves said.

Not just helping out Children’s Miracle Network but also places like the YMCA.

“To have 200 people camping in our building is a new thing for me in experiencing with the Y but we’re excited about it, it’s a tradition, it’s history,” Hernandez said.

They once again will open up their doors for HHH camping, free to riders.

It will be Hernandez’s first HHH experience, but veteran staff has him prepared.

“We have people that have stayed here 10-plus years, they just keep coming back, so you know people missed out on that experience,” Hernandez said.

Riders itching to get back, employees ready for the rush and a city anticipating a long-overdue return.

“I think the community is ready to experience those riders as well and just kind of reinvigorate that history and that tradition that Hotter’n Hell Hundred is,” Hernandez said.

And apart of that history, HHH has donated more than $130,000 to the Children’s Miracle Network over the last 15 years, allowing the hospital to do so much more for kids in need.

“Everything goes straight to United Regional, straight to the kids,” Graves said.

And the Y, to get this increase in foot traffic, and also its annual support of providing children and families access to memberships and additional programs.

“Hotter’N Hell as yearly, year in and year out, has continued donating to this cause because they see the need to give back and we can’t thank them enough for the support and the continued support they’re going to be doing for they just by being apart of the race and we can’t thank them enough,” Hernandez said.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred making impacts well beyond the weekend.

There are still about 100 spots open for riders at the Y, click here for more information.

For more information on the Children’s Miracle Network click here.