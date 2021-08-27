Hotter’N Hell Hundred races kicked off with the Wee-Chi-Tah trail mountain bike race

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After the in-person event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the celebration has begun for this year’s Hotter’N Hell Hundred!

It was an exciting morning over at the Bridwell AG Center as more category two bike racers lined up for the Wee-Chi-Tah trail mountain bike races.

The race is an 11.2 mile cycle that goes off-road and cyclists will go through several elevated platforms and suspension bridges along the trail. One cyclist shared why he loves participating in this event.

“It’s great! This is thousands and thousands of athletes that get to come out here and showcase their abilities and just have a good time. With the race being canceled last year, it was a bummer,” Category two mountain bike racer, Adam Lesage said.

The mountain bike race is the first leg of the triple threat which is where people complete this race, the 100 mile ride Saturday and the half marathon trail run on Sunday.