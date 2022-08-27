WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It is that time of year again, Hotter’n Hell time, and KFDX is bringing you all the coverage throughout the day starting with our pre-race show.

An hour before the official start of the 100-hundred-mile bike race across Wichita County, KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff and Sports Reporter M.J. Baird will host the hour-long preview show that will cover all things Hotter’n Hell.

Along with Tobin and M.J, Darrell Franklin, Lauren Linville, and Michael Bohling will be in the field bringing you live interviews with riders, spectators and vendors.

The show will cover events of the day, road closures, events around the race, the cannon blast start and a flyover from Sheppard Air Force Base.

The show will stream live here at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022.