Hotter’N Hell officials close out 40th anniversary, look ahead to next year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The criterium races, the last of the Hotter’N Hell Hundred events, took place today.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred race director Charlie Zamastil said though they are just now wrapping up this year’s events, they are already looking forward to next year’s 41st Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

“Proud, grateful, exciting…” are just a few words to describe how Zamastil feels about the success of the past weekend.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” he said. “I’m tired, but happy.”

Thousands of cyclists made their way to Wichita Falls for a weekend of fun and safe racing. Spectators and volunteers said it was an honor being a part of something so special.

“It’s been great,” event volunteer Steven Maynard said. “I really appreciate the opportunity to come out here and do this for the weekend; it’s a good way to give back to the community, and a lot of people come down here from all over, and it’s a good way to spend your time.”

Another volunteer, Amy Strebeck, said “It feels really good to be out here. A couple of people have just thanked me for being out here on the corners and making sure that everyone gets across safe when they’re crossing the streets and everything. People like to see us out here helping out, so it’s been really fun.”

Zamastil said without the help from this community, the Hotter’N Hell Hundred would not be possible.

“I think it just shows the resilience of this community, of this organization, Chip and Roby, and all the people that have built Hotter’N Hell from nothing over the past 40 years. I stand on the shoulders of giants, I really do.”

Zamastil has one more message for those cyclists who came out to ride: “Thank you so much for coming. Tell your friends how great it was because we’re going to make this even bigger next year.”

Until then, they’ll be planning on bringing the ride back bigger and better for Year 41.

Final attendance numbers for the 40th annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred should be calculated by early this week.