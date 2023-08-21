WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When Hotter’N Hell started 42 years ago, Founder Roby Christie had no idea it would grow into what it is today.

“Hotter’N Hell is a little bit like Christmas. You start thinking about Christmas a long way out, and that’s what we do at Hotter’N Hell Hundred,” Christie said.

The three-day cycling event brings thousands to Wichita Falls.

“They begin to get here as early as Wednesday for their spots in the RV parking area, and then on Friday, that’s when most people come, and there are thousands of bikes coming up and down I-35 and 287,” Christie said.

Cyclists will pick up their packets, experience the consumer show, go to the spaghetti dinner and, of course, the Finish Line Village, all happening downtown. With that being said, driving downtown will look much different this weekend.

“First of all, have some patience with us,” City of Wichita Falls Transportation Director John Burrus said. “There will be a lot of road closures downtown.”

If you are going to be out driving, there are a few tips to keep in mind in terms of parking.

“One of the best-kept secrets as far as parking is for people to come in on Kell come in through Scott street, turn to the east toward the railroad tracks towards 12th and 13th streets and park along Indiana and Ohio,” Burrus said. “Another great place to park is J.S. Bridwell. There’s plenty of parking available downtown. I would avoid the Lloyd Ruby Overpass. If anyone’s been in the morning, we’ve seen traffic backed up about a half a mile to the south.”

If you’re going to park in one of the parking garages, remember that the Criterium Races have routes around those, so getting in and out may be a hassle as the entire city embarks on a weekend to remember!

“Demonstrating Wichita Falls hospitality to tens of thousands of people from all over the world so the rest of us Wichitans just need to be here,” Christie said.

“It’s always fun,” Burrus said. “It’s one of the events I look forward to working every year.”

For more information on Hotter’N Hell, click here.