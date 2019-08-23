Two Hotter’N Hell Hundred riders share why they ride

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thousands of people with all different types of stories and from all across the country are making their way to Wichita Falls for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

Lisa Christiansen is a Cherokee Indian who lives in Lawton. Her father, Mack Vann, was the last monolingual Cherokee Indian who recently passed away this year. She said she never really had the money to own a bike growing up so her love for riding didn’t start until about 11 years ago.

“My then-husband introduced me to riding a bicycle and then I just fell so in love with it that it became a place of peace and where I feel the most alive and it’s the place where my best ideas come to life,” Christiansen said.

Now Christiansen rides every day and has even trained with Chris Carmichael the legendary Olympic cyclist. She has competed in a lot of different events including the Hotter’N Hell Hundred for the past 11 years.

“I had only been on the bike for about four months and I did my first Hotter’N Hell,” Christiansen said. “I accidentally did 100 miles, not kidding. I missed my turn and I didn’t know how to read the road markers yet and I kept thinking ‘gosh this is really taking a long time.’

First-time Hotter’N Hell participant, 79-year-old Wichita Falls native Gail Simpson, was at the MPEC to pick up her welcome packet Thursday in anticipation of the 10k ride Saturday.

“My children said I needed to ride and so I’ve been training for this ride and hopefully it works very well,” Simpson said.

With it being her first time, Simpson has a simple message to those who are on the bubble about riding in this event.

“I am very elderly and if I can get out here and do this, there are a lot of them that could do it too,” Simpson said.

Two different ladies with two very different backgrounds, both participating in the huge day of events on Saturday starting at 7:05 a.m.