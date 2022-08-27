Video courtesy of Kevin and Maci Jackson

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews were called out to a bicycle crash along the route of the 41st annual Hotter’n Hell bike race Saturday Morning.

Racers became entangled when it looks like one racer crashed and nearby riders were unable to stop.

The crash happened on S. Colorado Street in Iowa Park around 7:50 a.m. and was captured on a resident’s Ring Doorbell camera.

Homeowner Kevin Jackson can be seen explaining the Hotter’N Hell Hundred to his young son Ryder when the crash happens outside of their home.

According to witnesses on the scene, AMR and first responders were there to assess injuries. The witness told Texoma’s Homepage it is believed that one rider suffered a broken collar bone.

