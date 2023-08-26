WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Hotter’N Hell Hundred will kick off at 7:05 a.m., and until then, our team has you covered with our pre-show.

Sports Director Tobin McDuff and Morning Anchor Carney Porter are cohosting the last look at riders leading up to the start of the race.

Throughout the show, Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling will be providing weather updates, and reporters Ariel Reed and Jalen Wells will be conducting live interviews with riders, spectators and vendors.

Our show will end once official kickoff begins with a cannon blast and flyover from Sheppard Air Force Base.

Check out our Hotter’N Hell Hundred page for all the stories we’ve done ahead of this year’s event.