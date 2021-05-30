LIVE UPDATES | 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during Carb Day for the 105th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is here!

The crowd size is limited to about 135,000 fans because of the pandemic.

Follow along with updates for pre-race activities and the race with our live blog below.

12:53 p.m.

After a slow start in the back row, Will Power has moved up seven spots–from 32 to 25.

12:51 p.m.

Current top 5: VeeKay, Hert, Dixon, Carpenter, and Kanaan.

12:49 p.m.

Rinus VeeKay makes his way to the front of the pack on lap 2.

12:47 p.m.

The green flag has dropped! Here we go! Colton Herta takes an early lead.

12:45 p.m.

Will Power had some trouble getting started and had to go to the pit. He’s allowed to get back to his initial starting spot.

11:15 a.m.

We talked to A.J. Foyt and Tony Stewart during our pre-race show!

11:20 a.m.

Here’s a look at the upcoming pre-race schedule:

11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap

Military Appreciation Lap 11:32 a.m.: Red Bull Aces Race Begins

Red Bull Aces Race Begins 11:49 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions 12:08 p.m.: Military March

Military March 12:12 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium

“America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium 12:15 p.m.: Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium

Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium 12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage

Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage 12:19 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis 12:20 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium

Rifle Volley – Victory Podium 12:21 p.m.: “Taps”

“Taps” 12:22 p.m.: “God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson

“God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson 12:26 p.m.: National Anthem – Jimmie Allen

National Anthem – Jimmie Allen 12:27 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing

First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing 12:29 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast

“Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast 12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

“Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison 12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing

Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing 12:38 p.m.: Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium

Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium 12:45 p.m.: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

11:23 a.m.

Before today’s #Indy500 gets started, @Ghenneberry47 had chance to chat with the dairy farmers who will be delivering the milk to today’s winner.



What would be your milk choice from the @INDairy on victory podium?#ThisIsMay | #WinnersDrinkMilk pic.twitter.com/Lgv6aMIhrx — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

With cars heading out on track, we are getting close to the green flag dropping. @Ghenneberry47 is out on pit road with all the latest #Indy500 updates.#ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/x2AyqbH3M8 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

There is absolutely no feeling in the world like the excitement and anticipation the morning of the #Indy500. We.are.ready. pic.twitter.com/6CwAHm6PDT — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) May 30, 2021

It’s about time race fans! Thanks for being @IMS today! I will see some of you in the stands after the green flag! I won’t be watching Twitter much now, so be sure to tag @IMS if you have a question or need help. Our team will try to respond! You all are what make this place! — J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) May 30, 2021

The #20 Ed Carpenter car will roll off 4th. pic.twitter.com/a1ghYeGLL5 — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) May 30, 2021

Front row for the 105th running of the Indy 500 pic.twitter.com/Foqh2gkRux — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) May 30, 2021

It’s amazing how packed the stands look, even at 40% capacity after seeing them empty in 2020.



Back home again in Indiana. #Indy500 | @IMS pic.twitter.com/Diy8MYDZgo — Katie Kiel (@katie_kiel) May 30, 2021

12:40 p.m.

Roger Penske: “Drivers, start your engines!”