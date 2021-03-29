Iowa Park hires Michael Swenson as HFC/AD – March 29, 2021

Iowa Park CISD has hired Michael Swenson as it’s next head football coach and athletic director.

Swenson, an Iowa Park graduate, has been on the Hawks coaching football staff for 16 years. He’s been the Hawks defensive coordinator for the last five years, and spent time in various roles such as offensive coordinator and position coach before then.

The 1998 alumnus fills the void left by Aubrey Sims, who took a head coaching job at 6A Weatherford last week.

Many know Swenson as the head baseball coach in Iowa Park, a position he’s been in for 14 years. This Spring will be his last, as he takes over the athletic director and football duties full time.

A school board meeting next Thursday, April 8, 2021 will make the move official.