The Oakland Athletics are placing their scouts and selected other front office employees on furlough and cutting the salaries of other executives as part of a cost-cutting move in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A person familiar with the plans said Tuesday that the furloughs will begin next week, although the team’s amateur scouts are expected to stay on through the draft on June 10-11. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the moves.