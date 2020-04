Jace Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died on Thursday morning at age 31.

The Cowboys organization released this statement on Thursday night: “It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

Their mother, Peggy, died in 2013 after a fight with colon cancer.