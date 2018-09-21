Jeff Banister Out as Texas Rangers Manager: Sources

In the span of four years, Jeff Banister went from first to worst.

He will not get a chance to reverse the club’s course again.

With the Rangers headed for a last-place finish and the team’s second consecutive losing season, the Rangers decided to make a change, two sources said Friday.

Banister, 54, will not return for a fifth season in 2019. Banister is due $950,000 for 2019, according to a salary survey from USA Today earlier this season.

Don Wakamatsu will be the manager in the interim, according to NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs.

For updates, click here.