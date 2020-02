WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named Super Bowl LIV MVP.

At 24 years old, Mahomes is the youngest player in the history of the NFL to be named Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes went 26-42 for 286 yards, 2 TD and 2 INT, rushing 9 times for 29 yards and a touchdown.

This comes the year after he was the youngest player in history to be named the NFL’s MVP.