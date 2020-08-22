Koby Styles steps down as Midwestern State cross country coach – August 21, 2020

6 time Lone Star Conference coach of the year Koby Styles turned in his resignation on Friday.
Styles was the only coach in the history of the program, which dates back to 2007. The Mustangs won 7 conference championships under his leadership.
