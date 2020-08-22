Koby Styles steps down as Midwestern State cross country coach – August 21, 2020

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks sent St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington to the bench early with three scores in a span of 6:03 in the second period, eliminating the defending champion Blues with a 6-2 victory in Game 6 of their first round series on Friday night.

Blues coach Craig Berube put Binnington, the rookie star of last season's out-of-nowhere run to the franchise's first Stanley Cup, back in the net after winning two of the last three with Jake Allen. Binnington gave up four goals on 18 shots and was pulled for Allen at the 8:06 mark of the second period after Brock Boeser's power play goal gave the Canucks a commanding 4-0 lead.