A look at what’s happening around the majors on Sunday:

STREAKING

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves have won 10 straight going into their home game against Pittsburgh while rookie Bryson Stott and the Phillies have a nine-game winning streak as they host Arizona.

This marks just the third time since divisional play started in 1969 that two teams began a day with winning streaks of nine games. The Milwaukee Brewers won 10 in a row and the Boston Red Sox won nine straight through June 17, 1978, and the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals both won nine in a row through Sept. 5, 2004.

The World Series champion Braves are on their longest winning streak since they took 14 in a row in 2013. Kyle Wright (6-3, 2.39 ERA) starts for Atlanta against José Quintana (1-3, 3.19) and the Pirates.

Philadelphia is trying to win 10 straight for the first time since 1984. Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.42) starts for the Phillies and lefty Kyle Nelson will be used as an opener by the Diamondbacks.

A DOUBLEHEADER SPLIT

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson had to clear out of the Petco Park dugout after entering COVID-19 protocols in between games of a doubleheader against Colorado.

Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty served as acting manager for the second game.

The Padres won the opener 2-1 in 10 innings. That gave them a 37-22 record, the best mark in franchise history through 59 games.

Earlier in the day, the Padres announced that starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and reliever Adrian Morejon were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.

MINNESOTA MASHING

Big league batting leader Luis Arraez and the Twins try to finish a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay at Target Field.

Arraez hit his first career grand slam as Minnesota beat the Rays 6-5 on Saturday.

Arraez got at least three hits for the seventh time this year, raising his average to .367. Now in his fourth season, the 25-year-old has a career batting average of .322.

CHECK HIM

Phillies closer Corey Knebel will be evaluated after he felt tightness in his right shoulder warming up before the ninth inning Saturday.

Knebel is 2-4 with 11 saves and a 3.24 ERA in his first season with Philadelphia.

