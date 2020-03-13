List: Local, national sports crippled by coronavirus concerns

Tracking changes to high school, college, professional and other events

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The spread of coronavirus has had a massive impact on events planned around the world and locally.

Below is a list of sports events that have been postponed or canceled as of March 13:

(Use Ctrl+F on your keyboard to search for a specific event)

High School

Basketball: All remaining tournaments will be played but with only players, coaches, and essential staff in attendance. No spectators will be allowed out of an abundance of caution.

Instead, games will be live-streamed at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/riil/basketball?drilldown=event

Hockey: State championship tournaments will be played but with only players, coaches, and essential staff allowed to attend.

Cheer: The RIIL regretfully announced the State Cheer Championships scheduled for Saturday, March 14, have been canceled. The teams who participated and were victorious in the RICCA Tournament last weekend will be recognized as state champions.

Local Youth Sports

Most youth sports programs are currently evaluating. Check with your local organizers for updates.

College

NCAA Basketball: The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, along with all remaining winter and spring championships. The cancellation applies to the men’s and women’s College World Series, the Frozen Four, the NCAA wrestling championships and more.

The Ivy League: The Ivy League presidents canceled all spring athletics competitions and practices through the remainder of the academic year pending further developments in the virus outbreak.

Professional

NBA: The 2019-20 season was suspended indefinitely after Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell confirmed Thursday they had both tested positive for the coronavirus.

NHL: The league announced Thursday that it will “pause” its season indefinitely. The AHL suspended play as well.

MLB: Spring training games have been suspended and the start of the regular season has been delayed by at least two weeks. Minor League Baseball also delayed the start of its season.

NFL: The NFL has canceled its annual league meeting as the league office continues to discuss how to approach April’s draft.

PGA: The PGA Tour announced that the Players Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open have been cancelled and The Masters has been postponed.

MLS: Major League Soccer is suspending matches and plans to reschedule postponed games on the back end of the season, multiple people close to the situation said Thursday.

NASCAR: NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without spectators. Scheduling of future events will be determined.

Tennis: The ATP Tour has suspended tournaments for six weeks.

Soccer: All Champions League and Europa League games have been postponed by UEFA because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Other Events

Special Olympics RI: 13th Annual Torch Run Plunge postponed. See message from CEO, Dennis DeJesus here on Twitter.

Boston Marathon: The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled for April 20, is in jeopardy. Organizers continue to meet and work closely with city and state officials involved in the marathon to review the status of the planned event.

Japan 2020 Summer Olympics: Under review by the IOC. President Bach: “The IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I encourage all athletes to prepare for the Games with full steam.”

USA Hockey: National championship events were set to kick off around the country on March 26 but have been canceled by USA Hockey. Also canceled was the Disabled Hockey Festival scheduled to take place March 26-29 and April 2-5 in Pittsburgh.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines, Map, Resources »