Local parents upset after Texoma Youth Baseball Association season is canceled – June 3, 2020

Many local parents are upset after the Texoma Youth Baseball Association (TYBA) canceled its season and offered partial refunds.

Due to COVID-19, the TYBA was forced to make changes to its 2020 season. Originally, the organization had postponed its season. It was later decided that an effort would be made to play an abbreviated season. This included a modified schedule to run from June 15th, 2020 through June 30th, 2020.

Games would be played four days a week with up to three games per day played on each field. Added measures would be taken to ensure clean facilities and enforce social distancing.

At that time, the TYBA informed the public that despite the shortened season it would not issue any refunds, in accordance with a longstanding policy for not doing so after teams were created.

Despite the proposed changes, the league was later forced to cancel the season outright.

“This season has become more and more confusing as the weeks have passed and we apologize on our part for any confusion that we have caused,” a league statement posted on its website reads. “With that being said, the fields that we utilize belong to the school district and they have had further instruction from the TEA (Texas Education Agency) that in the likeliest of probabilities will force us to delay the start of the season until July. With the new information, we have no choice but to cancel the 2020 spring season.”

Given the new circumstances, the league changed its stance on refunds. Parents can receive a partial refund ($40 of the original $90 registration cost) for each child. To receive a refund, parents must request it from the league.

“Anyone that would like to donate their partial refund for field maintenance would be greatly appreciated,” the website statement reads. “Wednesday June 10th at 10 p.m. is the deadline to request your refund, after that the league will consider it a donation to the league.”

The organization asks that anyone looking for a refund send an email to Texomayouthbb@gmail.com and include their player’s name and birth date.

A Facebook post on the TYBA page sheds light on how the funds within the league work.

TYBA officials had agreed to meet with the KFDX-3 Sports team on Wednesday night after a board meeting to discuss the refund policy. The organization was unreachable despite persistent efforts to contact it.

(The 2020 TYBA Guidelines for the proposed shortened-season can be read below)