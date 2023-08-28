Midwestern State University and the Mustangs football program hosted the 16th annual Welcome Back dinner inside the D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson was the keynote speaker.

Henderson was a first round selection in the 1975 NFL draft by the Cowboys. He played five season in Dallas, helping the “Doomsday Defense” win Super Bowl XII.

Henderson was an extraordinary talent on the field, but his off-the-field lifestyle included a battle with drug and alcohol abuse.

Now nearly 40 years sober, Henderson tells his story to young athletes in hopes that history doesn’t repeat itself with other talented athletes hurting their careers via addiction.