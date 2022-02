TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Girls high school basketball first-round playoff matchups are set as 21 Texoma teams try to advance.

Some games will tip off on Monday, February 14, and others on Tuesday, February 15.

Class 5A Matchups Rider vs. Grapevine

Monday, February 14 — 6:30 p.m.

@ Bridgeport Class 3A Matchups Holliday vs. Millsap

Tuesday, February 15 — 6 p.m.

@ Graham Class 2A Matchups Windthorst vs. Cisco

Monday, February 14 — 6:15 p.m.

@ Brock Seymour vs. Anson

Monday, February 14 — 7:30 p.m

@ Graham Quanah vs Stamford

Monday, February 14 — 7:45 p.m.

@ Guthrie Nocona vs Eastland

Monday, February 14, — 7 p.m.

@ Springtown Archer City vs Haskell

Monday, February 14 — 7:30 p.m.

@ Olney Bowie vs Brock

Monday, February 14 — 7 p.m.

@ Boyd Class 4A Matchups Hirschi vs. Glen Rose

Monday, February 14 — 6 p.m.

@ Mineral Wells Graham vs. Brownwood

Tuesday, February 15 — 6:15 p.m.

@ Brock Burkburnett vs Lampasas

Monday, February 14 — 6 p.m.

@ Weatherford Class 1A Matchups Newcastle vs. Bellevue

Tuesday, February 15 — 6 p.m.

@ Windthorst Throckmorton vs. Prairie Valley

Tuesday, February 15 — 6 p.m.

@ Jacksboro Electra vs Roby

Monday, February, 14 — 6 p.m.

@ Woodson Bryson vs Slidell

Monday, February 14 — 6 p.m.

@ Chico Northside vs Aspermont

Monday, February 14 — 6 p.m.

@ Olney Midway vs Graford

Monday, February 14 — 7:30 p.m.

@ Chico Munday vs Rotan

Monday, February 14 — 6 p.m.

@ Hamlin Benjamin vs Knox City

Monday, February 14, — 6 p.m.

@ Guthrie

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest highlights and scores.