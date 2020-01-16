2020 Oil Bowl coaches announced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The coaches for the 2020 Oil Bowl all-star game were introduced Thursday.

Leading the all-stars this year will be Old High’s Grant Freeman, Decatur’s Mike Fuller, Lindsay’s Jeff Smiley and Quanah’s Matt Garvin.

All the coaches told Tobin Thursday how much of an honor it is to coach in the oldest all-star game in the state of Texas. but the real joy is seeing the kids get to represent their school one last time.

“You know, they think ‘someone thinks I’m a good football player, I get to go play at the Oil Bowl,'” Garvin said. “It’s just back to the same word, honorable. It’s a validation of all your hard work for so many years.”