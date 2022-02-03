Here are the new districts which include Texoma teams:

DISTRICT 2-5A DII

Rider

Abilene Cooper

Abilene Wylie

Amarillo Palo Duro

Lubbock

Planview

Marc Bindel, Rider Head Coach – “We are looking forward to our new district, including playing some teams that we’ve played in the past as non-district opponents like Palo Duro and Abilene Cooper. We are working hard to compete at a high level against these teams.”

DISTRICT 4-4A DII

Burkburnett

Wichita Falls

Decatur

Mineral Wells

Springtown

Grant Freeman, Wichita Falls Head Coach – “Excited to be in a competitive district and region. Go Yotes!”

DISTRICT 3-4A DII

Graham

Hirschi

Midland Greenwood

Snyder

Sweetwater

DISTRICT 3-3A DI

Bowie

Iowa Park

Vernon

Breckenridge

Clyde

Tuscola Jim Ned

Kevin Sherrill, Vernon Head Coach – “I feel like we are in a good district. It’s going to be a very competitive district. Of course with Iowa Park part of this district as well as Jim Ned, Breckenridge, Bowie and Clyde it will be competitive every Friday night.”

Michael Swenson, Iowa Park Head Coach – “It’s and exciting day for all schools across Texas. I’m very excited to be in the district we are in. There are definitely some really good coaches and teams in this district. We will be tested week in and week out. I’m just thrilled we aren’t having to drive into the Panhandle. Our volleyball and basketball teams will benefit as well travel-wise. We’ve been playing most of these schools in non-district so we are very familiar with them in that capacity. We have very good coaches and teams in this area and we’re just happy to be able to compete against such established programs. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

DISTRICT 6-3A DII

Henrietta

Holliday

City View

Callisburg

S&S Consolidated

Valley View

Michael Johnson, Henrietta Head Coach – “Excited for the challenge for our kids. Fired up to get to work! We have some pretty solid programs that we will face in all our athletic events and we are ready to get after it.”

DISTRICT 5-3A DII

Jacksboro

Comanche

Dublin

Eastland

Merkel

Millsap

DISTRICT 4-2A DI

Olney

Anson

Cisco

Colorado City

Hawley

Stamford

Winters

DISTRICT 6-2A DI

Nocona

Alvord

Tioga

Tom Bean

Trenton

Whitewright

DISTRICT 2-2A DII

Quanah

Clarendon

Memphis

Shamrock

Wellington

Wheeler

DISTRICT 7-2A DII

Archer City

Petrolia

Seymour

Windthorst

Electra

Munday

Haskell

Donnie Gray, Archer City Interim Head Coach – “This has been a crazy day. You think you know what is going to happen and you have your schedule pretty much set like you want. Then they release the new districts and the scramble began. It all worked out in the end. We are in an extremely tough district that should make for a lot of great football in October. I am very excited.”

Justin Josselet, Munday Head Coach – “I was surprised to see seven team districts in the region. Not ideal to pick up Petrolia and Windthorst but we will have a chance to go against some really good competition every Friday night.”

Ryan Quillen, Electra Head Coach – “The district shaped out the way we thought it would with the exception of Haskell. That was a little surprise. We are moving to a seven team district which gives youless non-district games and dictates where your bye week is going to be.”

Hugh Farmer, Seymour Head Coach – “We thought the realignment played out the way we predicted it would. We are very fortunate to be playing very close and familiar people in district. The seven teams didn’t surprise me with the increase in the number of teams in 2A Division Two. I knew there was a good chance for us to be in a seven team district. Overall we are very happy with the way things turned out.”

DISTRICT 4-1A DI

Knox City

Northside

Spur

Turkey Valley

DISTRICT 10-1A DI

Saint Jo

Campbell

Union Hill

Savoy

DISTRICT 9-1A DI

Bryson

Baird

Gordon

Gorman

Lingleville

Perrin-Whitt

DISTRICT 6-1A DII

Benjamin

Chillicothe

Crowell

Harrold

Paducah

DISTRICT 7-1A DII

Throckmorton

Woodson

Paint Creek

Lueders-Avoca

Rule

DISTRICT 8-1A DII