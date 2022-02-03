Here are the new districts which include Texoma teams:
DISTRICT 2-5A DII
- Rider
- Abilene Cooper
- Abilene Wylie
- Amarillo Palo Duro
- Lubbock
- Planview
Marc Bindel, Rider Head Coach – “We are looking forward to our new district, including playing some teams that we’ve played in the past as non-district opponents like Palo Duro and Abilene Cooper. We are working hard to compete at a high level against these teams.”
DISTRICT 4-4A DII
- Burkburnett
- Wichita Falls
- Decatur
- Mineral Wells
- Springtown
Grant Freeman, Wichita Falls Head Coach – “Excited to be in a competitive district and region. Go Yotes!”
DISTRICT 3-4A DII
- Graham
- Hirschi
- Midland Greenwood
- Snyder
- Sweetwater
DISTRICT 3-3A DI
- Bowie
- Iowa Park
- Vernon
- Breckenridge
- Clyde
- Tuscola Jim Ned
Kevin Sherrill, Vernon Head Coach – “I feel like we are in a good district. It’s going to be a very competitive district. Of course with Iowa Park part of this district as well as Jim Ned, Breckenridge, Bowie and Clyde it will be competitive every Friday night.”
Michael Swenson, Iowa Park Head Coach – “It’s and exciting day for all schools across Texas. I’m very excited to be in the district we are in. There are definitely some really good coaches and teams in this district. We will be tested week in and week out. I’m just thrilled we aren’t having to drive into the Panhandle. Our volleyball and basketball teams will benefit as well travel-wise. We’ve been playing most of these schools in non-district so we are very familiar with them in that capacity. We have very good coaches and teams in this area and we’re just happy to be able to compete against such established programs. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
DISTRICT 6-3A DII
- Henrietta
- Holliday
- City View
- Callisburg
- S&S Consolidated
- Valley View
Michael Johnson, Henrietta Head Coach – “Excited for the challenge for our kids. Fired up to get to work! We have some pretty solid programs that we will face in all our athletic events and we are ready to get after it.”
DISTRICT 5-3A DII
- Jacksboro
- Comanche
- Dublin
- Eastland
- Merkel
- Millsap
DISTRICT 4-2A DI
- Olney
- Anson
- Cisco
- Colorado City
- Hawley
- Stamford
- Winters
DISTRICT 6-2A DI
- Nocona
- Alvord
- Tioga
- Tom Bean
- Trenton
- Whitewright
DISTRICT 2-2A DII
- Quanah
- Clarendon
- Memphis
- Shamrock
- Wellington
- Wheeler
DISTRICT 7-2A DII
- Archer City
- Petrolia
- Seymour
- Windthorst
- Electra
- Munday
- Haskell
Donnie Gray, Archer City Interim Head Coach – “This has been a crazy day. You think you know what is going to happen and you have your schedule pretty much set like you want. Then they release the new districts and the scramble began. It all worked out in the end. We are in an extremely tough district that should make for a lot of great football in October. I am very excited.”
Justin Josselet, Munday Head Coach – “I was surprised to see seven team districts in the region. Not ideal to pick up Petrolia and Windthorst but we will have a chance to go against some really good competition every Friday night.”
Ryan Quillen, Electra Head Coach – “The district shaped out the way we thought it would with the exception of Haskell. That was a little surprise. We are moving to a seven team district which gives youless non-district games and dictates where your bye week is going to be.”
Hugh Farmer, Seymour Head Coach – “We thought the realignment played out the way we predicted it would. We are very fortunate to be playing very close and familiar people in district. The seven teams didn’t surprise me with the increase in the number of teams in 2A Division Two. I knew there was a good chance for us to be in a seven team district. Overall we are very happy with the way things turned out.”
DISTRICT 4-1A DI
- Knox City
- Northside
- Spur
- Turkey Valley
DISTRICT 10-1A DI
- Saint Jo
- Campbell
- Union Hill
- Savoy
DISTRICT 9-1A DI
- Bryson
- Baird
- Gordon
- Gorman
- Lingleville
- Perrin-Whitt
DISTRICT 6-1A DII
- Benjamin
- Chillicothe
- Crowell
- Harrold
- Paducah
DISTRICT 7-1A DII
- Throckmorton
- Woodson
- Paint Creek
- Lueders-Avoca
- Rule
DISTRICT 8-1A DII
- Gold-Burg
- Forestburg
- Newcastle
- Strawn