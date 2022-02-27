TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Six teams remain in the high school basketball playoffs, with two TAPPS teams playing in the state tournament.
Both Christ Academy’s girls and boys teams are in the state tournament in Waco. Tobin McDuff will make the trip to cover it.
Both games will tip off Thursday.
Christ Academy boys
Christ Academy vs Kingdom Collegiate
Thursday, March 3 — 10 a.m.
@ Waco University
Christ Academy girls
Christ Academy vs Athens Christian
Thursday, March 3 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Robinson HS
On the UIL side, four Texoma teams will play in the regional quarterfinals. All four games will tip off Tuesday.
Class 4A matchup
Hirschi vs Decatur
Tuesday, March 1 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Bowie HS
Class 1A matchup
Electra vs Aspermont
Tuesday, March 1 — 6 p.m.
@ Childress
