TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Six teams remain in the high school basketball playoffs, with two TAPPS teams playing in the state tournament.

Both Christ Academy’s girls and boys teams are in the state tournament in Waco. Tobin McDuff will make the trip to cover it.

Both games will tip off Thursday.

Christ Academy boys

Christ Academy vs Kingdom Collegiate
Thursday, March 3 — 10 a.m.
@ Waco University

Christ Academy girls

Christ Academy vs Athens Christian
Thursday, March 3 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Robinson HS

On the UIL side, four Texoma teams will play in the regional quarterfinals. All four games will tip off Tuesday.

Class 4A matchup

Hirschi vs Decatur
Tuesday, March 1 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Bowie HS

Class 1A matchup

Electra vs Aspermont
Tuesday, March 1 — 6 p.m.
@ Childress

Class 3A matchup

City View vs Peaster
Tuesday, March 1 — 7 p.m.
@ Graham HS

Holliday vs Brock
Tuesday, March 1 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Bridgeport HS

