TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Six teams remain in the high school basketball playoffs, with two TAPPS teams playing in the state tournament.

Both Christ Academy’s girls and boys teams are in the state tournament in Waco. Tobin McDuff will make the trip to cover it.

Both games will tip off Thursday.

Christ Academy boys Christ Academy vs Kingdom Collegiate

Thursday, March 3 — 10 a.m.

@ Waco University Christ Academy girls Christ Academy vs Athens Christian

Thursday, March 3 — 6:30 p.m.

@ Robinson HS

On the UIL side, four Texoma teams will play in the regional quarterfinals. All four games will tip off Tuesday.

Class 4A matchup Hirschi vs Decatur

Tuesday, March 1 — 6:30 p.m.

@ Bowie HS Class 1A matchup Electra vs Aspermont

Tuesday, March 1 — 6 p.m.

@ Childress Class 3A matchup City View vs Peaster

Tuesday, March 1 — 7 p.m.

@ Graham HS Holliday vs Brock

Tuesday, March 1 — 6:30 p.m.

@ Bridgeport HS

