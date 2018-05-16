Live Now:
A pair of Panthers sign with Rangers College – May 15, 2018

Local Sports

A pair of Saint Jo baseball standouts, Jake Morris and Harper Roberts signed to play baseball at Ranger College. 

Morris is the team leader in saves and is batting .447 this season. 

Roberts leads the team in wins and is hitting .491. 
 

