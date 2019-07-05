Annual KFDX hot dog eating contest—July 4, 2019

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

Just like the big leagues at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, a few Texomans took on the challenge to eat as many hot dogs as possible in eight minutes.

Although Joey Chestnut took the title for his 12th win by eating 71 dogs, one Vernon resident took home the KFDX crown by downing 10 dogs.

The island setting of Castaway Cove might be a paradise for some, but a storm was brewing between competitors as they fought to win the championship of the hot dog eating contest.

While Tinaye Muvumba wasn’t the only contestant to eat 10 Sonic hot dogs, he was the first was named the winner of the challenge.

The competition started off with a strong lead by Special Olympics representative Wes Darnell, but Nate Nicolas from Christ Academy and Adan Salgado from Notre Dame quickly closed the distance.

The back and forth continued the entire contest, but Muvumba ultimately reigned supreme.

The following list are the competitors and the number of dogs they ate during the competition.