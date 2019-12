Congratulations to Nocona’s Averee Kleinhans.



Averee is the KFDX Athlete of the Week after earning MVP honors at the Alvord Tournament over the weekend.



She averaged 29 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals.



The Lady Indians are now 8-3 on the season.



As part of being named athlete of the week, Averee will be featured on the digital billboard on Lawrence Road throughout the day tomorrow.