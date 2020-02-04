AOTW: Jayci Logan, Bowie Lady Rabbit

Our KFDX Athlete of the Week will once again be featured on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day on Tuesday.



Who is this week’s honoree?

Her coach calls her jack.

You most likely recognize her as Jayci Logan.



The Lady Rabbit put another great week together last week as Bowie won a pair of district games beating both Childress and Henrietta.



Logan finishing the week with 46 points, connecting on 11 of 13 from the free throw line.



\She also pulled down 14 rebounds and had five steals.



Logan and the Lady Rabbits continue district play tomorrow night with a trip to City View.